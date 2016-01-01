Overview

Dr. David Weeks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Weeks works at Memorial Coast Urology Center in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.