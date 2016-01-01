Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Weeks, MD
Overview
Dr. David Weeks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Weeks works at
Locations
Memorial Coast Urology Center Clinic1340 Broad Ave Ste 210, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 575-1600
Memorial Physician Clinic At Cedar Lake1756 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 575-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Weeks, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
