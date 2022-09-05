Overview

Dr. David Weber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Pikeville Medical Centers PME in Pikeville, KY with other offices in Hazard, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.