Dr. David Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. David Webb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Locations
Obstetrics Gynecology Associates PA1793 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 842-1161Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a first time to-be mother so naturally have tons of anxiety which translates to tons of questions each visit with Dr. Webb. He takes time to answer everything patiently while explaining how my body is changing to tie in the symptoms/issues to the changes. I never feel rushed. In addition, he never minimizes anything I mention from anxiety to weight gain to nutrition to exercise and supports me. For example, I was worried about my key nutrient levels and asked if he could check them along with planned iron level check. He said I’d be happy to but insurance may not cover it. Similarly I’ve been trying to find an exercise routine that I can stick to and asked him for letters for FSA reimbursement and he promptly provided them through his nurse. His nurse Lacey is fantastic - she’s always kind and sympathetic when I call with an issue and circles back promptly with answers after checking with Dr. Webb. I’m so grateful to have such a great medical team looking after my prenatal health.
About Dr. David Webb, MD
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.