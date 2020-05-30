Dr. David Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weaver, MD
Overview
Dr. David Weaver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Weaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Consultants520 Mary St Ste 470, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 426-8410
-
2
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-4000
-
3
Neurosurgical Consultants2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg D, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-1770
- 4 801 Saint Marys Dr Ste 410W, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 471-3676
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver?
Dr. Weaver went out of his way to explain everything to me that was going on. He referred me to others to have an epidural and shots for the pain. I like it because he (and the others he referred me to) do not just push medicine at me. His staff was caring and thorough. This was the first time I met him and his staff, but I am impressed.
About Dr. David Weaver, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1679578504
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.