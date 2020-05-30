Overview

Dr. David Weaver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN.



Dr. Weaver works at Neurosurgical Consultants in Evansville, IN with other offices in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.