Dr. David Weaver, MD
Dr. David Weaver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center LLC1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (877) 826-0590
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very impressive organization. Waiting area was spacious and pleasant. Covid screening was efficient. Ability to check in on the Internet ahead of time facilitated the visit. Appointment started on time. Pat, who did the intake screening (BP check, EKG, questionnaire, etc.) was exceptional, exceedingly pleasant efficient. Dr. Weaver himself was low key but fully engaged. He listened well, answered questions thoroughly and thoughtfully. I saw him on a referral from by internist, who was concerned about a stress test she had me do. By the end of the visit he was wondering why, as he saw nothing abnormal on the EKG taken during the test. I am mildly hypertensive, and the medication the internist gave me isn't providing complete control, and Dr. Weaver discussed alternatives and was open to my preferences, rather than being prescriptive (pardon the pun). He said he would be glad to see me again, but he didn't think there was a need. His candor was refreshing and appreciated
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Baylor University Medical Center|Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
