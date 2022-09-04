Overview

Dr. David Weatherford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weatherford works at Coastal Surgery Specialists in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.