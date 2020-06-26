Overview

Dr. David Watts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Medical Center



Dr. Watts works at Utah Surgical Associates in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.