Dr. David Watts, MD

General Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Watts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Medical Center

Dr. Watts works at Utah Surgical Associates in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Surgical Associates
    1055 N 300 W Ste 302, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 852-3460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Ileus
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Obesity
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair
Acid Reflux Surgery
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Gil Howe — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Watts, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1700932068
    Education & Certifications

    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watts works at Utah Surgical Associates in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Watts’s profile.

    Dr. Watts has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

