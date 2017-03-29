See All Plastic Surgeons in Salem, NJ
Dr. David Watts, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Watts, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Watts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Watts works at Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Salem, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ, Phila, PA and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
10 (73)
View Profile
Dr. John Potochny, MD
Dr. John Potochny, MD
8 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
10 (64)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Salem
    330 Route 45 Ste 7, Salem, NJ 08079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 339-0200
  2. 2
    Turnersville
    151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 403, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 401-2525
  3. 3
    Philadelphia Office
    2085 N 63rd St, Phila, PA 19151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 477-3669
  4. 4
    Vineland
    1051 W Sherman Ave Ste 2A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 691-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Watts?

    Mar 29, 2017
    Dr watts my name is Lynn Luss my husband retired master Sargent John Luss USMC my brother retired medically US Navy 1966. Vietnam Richard A Wannemacher retired as acting Under secretary of Veterans affairs 2008 Bush White House My dad retired US Navy 1946 I want to thank you for caring for veterans and for your wonderful feet healing lotion after purchasing this cream my feet are like babies feet they have not felt like this in years THANK YOU.
    Lynn Luss in Conway SC — Mar 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Watts, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Watts, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Watts to family and friends

    Dr. Watts' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Watts

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Watts, MD.

    About Dr. David Watts, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699730234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watts has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Watts, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.