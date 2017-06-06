Dr. David Watt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Watt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Watt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
O A D Orthopaedics Ltd27650 Ferry Rd, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 225-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Watt replaced both shoulders in a six month period. Both surgeries were successful and the pain was very manageable. His staff are available and also knowledgeable. I could sleep for the first time in several years!
About Dr. David Watt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watt speaks Polish and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.