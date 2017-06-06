Overview

Dr. David Watt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Watt works at Northwest Orthopedics in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.