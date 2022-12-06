Dr. David Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Waters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Waters, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Waters works at
Locations
Neurosurgial Specialists6261 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 625-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2010, I was suffering from terrible left leg pain and lower back pain. I saw 3 doctors before I found Dr Waters. At first he didn’t want to jump into surgery. I had 4 epidural injections, physical therapy, aquatic therapy, nerve tests, MRI’s, XRays, u name it. I finally opted for surgery after nothing worked. He advised against a fusion and performed a minimally invasive decompression surgery on my L4-L5 level. He was extremely patient and genuinely cared about helping me. Post surgery I was walking down the hospital hallways with a walker. Within a month I was walking completely pain free. He advised me to stop playing basketball, however, I didn’t listen lol. Now, 12 years later I have reinjured my lower spine. Recent MRI shows moderate to severe spinal stenosis in the L4-L5 level and a herniated disc in my L5-S1 level. Unfortunately, I can’t see him again because he doesn’t take my insurance now.
About Dr. David Waters, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1659370732
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurosurgery
