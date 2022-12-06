Overview

Dr. David Waters, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Waters works at Neurosurgical Specialists Inc in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.