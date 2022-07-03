See All Oncologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. David Waterhouse, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Waterhouse, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Waterhouse works at Oncology Hematology Care in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OHC West
    3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 649-4800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OHC Blue Ash
    4350 Malsbary Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 649-4800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Cancer
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Anemia
Lung Cancer

Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 03, 2022
    Dr Waterhouse is always thorough with sharing the information regarding your visit, your recent tests, and anything else that is pertinent to your overall health. And he always has time to spend just chatting about how life is going with you. He’s the personable physician who seems to be a dying breed in this hustle bustle world of 30 second doctors visits with zero personal interaction. I’ll miss him dearly, and wish him all the best with his upcoming move!
    Jim Siegert — Jul 03, 2022
    About Dr. David Waterhouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578557864
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    • U Mass Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
