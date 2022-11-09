Overview

Dr. David Wartenberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Wartenberg works at Tulane Doctors Primary Care - Metairie in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.