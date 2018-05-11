Overview

Dr. David Wanicur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Wanicur works at Maryland Eye Consultants and Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.