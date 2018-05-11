Dr. David Wanicur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanicur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wanicur, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wanicur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Wanicur works at
Locations
Maryland Eye Consultants and Surgeons2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-6600
- 2 9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 610-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wanicur, is an amazing Doctor !!
About Dr. David Wanicur, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wanicur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanicur accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanicur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wanicur works at
Dr. Wanicur has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanicur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wanicur speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanicur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanicur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanicur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanicur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.