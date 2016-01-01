Dr. David Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wang, MD
Dr. David Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami Med School and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
UMC - Spine Center and Neurosugery Clinic4824 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 521-7731
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. David Wang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1730386087
Education & Certifications
- Enfolded Spine Fellowship, Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Miami Med School
- PENNSTATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.