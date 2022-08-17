Dr. David Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Sacramento Knee & Sports Medicine Medical Corp.2801 K St Ste 310, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 389-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr Wang is a great doctor. He operated on both of my shoulders with great results a few years ago. This time I was seeing him for my left knee. As expected he was very thorough with his examination and explained everything in detail. I would highly recommend him to anyone for sport injuries and their Orthopacdic consults.
About Dr. David Wang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1538288337
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- Duke University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.