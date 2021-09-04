See All Psychiatrists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. David Walzer, MD

Psychiatry
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Walzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Walzer works at Legion Therapeutic Group LLC in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legion Therapeutic Group LLC
    14 Elliott Ave Ste 9, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-6076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 04, 2021
    Dr. Walzer is an expert in his field. A true pro who helps people manage incredibly complex health conditions. He helps his patients lead as normal and fulfilling lives possible and restores normalcy amid chaos, centering their dignity throughout the process.
    — Sep 04, 2021
    About Dr. David Walzer, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457482291
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walzer works at Legion Therapeutic Group LLC in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Walzer’s profile.

    Dr. Walzer has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Walzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.