Overview

Dr. David Walters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Walters works at Kids Health Place in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.