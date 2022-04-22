Overview

Dr. David Walner, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Walner works at Northwestern Medical Group in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Glenview, IL, Skokie, IL, Libertyville, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Highland Park, IL, Niles, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.