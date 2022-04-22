See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Grayslake, IL
Dr. David Walner, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4 (55)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Walner, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.

Dr. Walner works at Northwestern Medical Group in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Glenview, IL, Skokie, IL, Libertyville, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Highland Park, IL, Niles, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grayslake Office
    1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    2:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Affiliated Dental Specialists, Ltd.
    680 N Lake Shore Dr # 1207, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 266-6200
  3. 3
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialist of Illinois
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2260, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois
    4905 Old Orchard Ctr Ste 630, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Lincoln Park Office
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 506, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
  6. 6
    Libertyville Office
    1900 Hollister Dr Ste 220, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
  7. 7
    Park Ridge Office
    1675 Dempster St Fl 3, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
  8. 8
    Highland Park Office
    767 Park Ave W Ste B300, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    Suburban Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Ltd.
    8780 W Golf Rd Ste 200, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 824-4375
  10. 10
    Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists of Illinois
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 674-5585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 22, 2022
    I've always really enjoyed our visits with Dr. Walner. We did not have to wait long at all, they were very informative, friendly, never felt rushed. We enjoyed the practice so much we switched to their office which is 30 minutes away to do audiology testing because I trust them so much and valued his feedback. Going to their practice for a hearing test meant we would be able to confer with the doctor right away about the results which is invaluable.
    — Apr 22, 2022
    About Dr. David Walner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730171018
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
