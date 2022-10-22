See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Ophthalmology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Wallace, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Wallace works at Devgan Eye Surgery, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mark H. Hyman MD
    11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Astigmatism
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Anterior Polar, Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital Nuclear, Autosomal Recessive 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Congenital, With Microcornea or Slight Microphthalmia Chevron Icon
Cataract, Crystalline Aculeiform or Frosted Chevron Icon
Cataract, Crystalline Coralliform Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 3 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 4 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 5 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Posticus Circumscriptus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2022
    I have to admit that I never thought I would go through with LASIK. A coworker who was as paranoid about it as I am got it and did a lot of research before going through with it. After some own checking I decided to go for a consultation. Very informative and everyone was caring and considerate. A few months later I had the money and called to tell them I was ready. Anxiety is kind of my thing. I confess I was nervous the days leading up to it but the staff was reassuring and pleasant the entire process. I even went the blade route instead of all lasers, still totally worth it. It was nothing like the scene from "A Clockwork Orange" at all! It was over very quickly and I followed their instructions and slept as soon as I got home. Today is the day after the surgery and the eyes are already feeling fine and life changing. Side note: They let you sit in one of the best message chairs after the operation!
    Jason T — Oct 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Wallace, MD
    About Dr. David Wallace, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679576276
    Education & Certifications

    • Doheny Eye Fdn
    • Usc Med Center
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallace works at Devgan Eye Surgery, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wallace’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

