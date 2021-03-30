Dr. David Walden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Walden, MD
Overview
Dr. David Walden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Walden works at
Locations
Premier Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Specialists PC3920 N Union Blvd Ste 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 570-7272
Audubon Medical Campus3010 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 776-4740
Sfph Sport Fam. Med Ph4925 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 776-4878
Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Colorado Springs PC3030 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Rachel, Dr Walden’s PA on 3/19/2021. She was very compassionate and competent. I would highly recommend Dr walden’s Team.
About Dr. David Walden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Walden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.