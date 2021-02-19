Dr. David Wages, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wages is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wages, MD
Overview
Dr. David Wages, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center and NSMC Union Hospital.
Locations
Peabody Surgery Center LLC7 1St Ave, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-6966
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
- NSMC Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Back in 2009 Dr. Wages made us feel so comfortable. He removed both our boys extra digits on pinky their fingers. There was just no need to keep as it would cause problems in their future. Now 2021 looking to have them looked at again. I will only trust him. Great bedside manor.
About Dr. David Wages, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184622177
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Mass Genl Hospital
- Emory University Hosps/Grady/Euh
- Emory University Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Plastic Surgery
