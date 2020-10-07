Overview

Dr. David Waespe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Bluegrass Community Hospital, Bourbon Community Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Georgetown Community Hospital and Harrison Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Waespe works at Kentucky Orthopedic Associates in Winchester, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.