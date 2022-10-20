Dr. David Waddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Waddell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Waddell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Waddell works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Associates1050 River Oaks Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-0134
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waddell?
Dr Waddell has been my OB/Gyn for over 10 years. He was my doctor in all 5 of my pregnancies. Great doctor and very honest.
About Dr. David Waddell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609964683
Education & Certifications
- U MS
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waddell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waddell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waddell works at
Dr. Waddell has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waddell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.