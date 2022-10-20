See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flowood, MS
Dr. David Waddell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Waddell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Waddell works at Women's Health Associates PLLC in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Health Associates
    1050 River Oaks Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232

  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cysts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr Waddell has been my OB/Gyn for over 10 years. He was my doctor in all 5 of my pregnancies. Great doctor and very honest.
    — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. David Waddell, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609964683
    Education & Certifications

    • U MS
    • University of Mississippi
