Dr. David Waddell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Waddell works at Women's Health Associates PLLC in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.