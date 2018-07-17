Dr. David Vossler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vossler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vossler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Vossler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Vossler works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Neuroscience Institute400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vossler?
I've been a patient of Dr. Vossler's for about 3 years. He is the best neurologist I have ever had. He is approachable, kind, and an excellent communicator. He is current on the latest therapies for epilepsy. I'm so grateful to have him for a health care provider.
About Dr. David Vossler, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831136985
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Rochester
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vossler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vossler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vossler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vossler works at
Dr. Vossler has seen patients for Epilepsy and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vossler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vossler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vossler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vossler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vossler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.