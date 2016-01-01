See All Dermatologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. David Voron, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Voron, MD is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Voron works at David A Voron MD Inc in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David A. Voron M.d. Inc.
    612 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 446-8809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Histology Services Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Voron, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780764324
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Muhlenberg
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Voron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voron works at David A Voron MD Inc in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Voron’s profile.

    Dr. Voron has seen patients for Rosacea, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Voron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

