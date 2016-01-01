See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. David Voellinger, MD

General Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Voellinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Voellinger works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Elizabeth
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    About Dr. David Voellinger, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1710978986
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Al Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

