Overview

Dr. David Vizel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan State Med Inst and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Vizel works at Fedonenko & Vizel Mds PMC in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.