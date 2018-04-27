Dr. David Vizel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vizel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vizel, MD
Overview
Dr. David Vizel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan State Med Inst and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Vizel works at
Locations
Eleonora Fedonenko MD and David Vizel Md. A Professional Corp.6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 312, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 655-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Simply Fantastic! Could not recommend any higher.
About Dr. David Vizel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1508809856
Education & Certifications
- U VA
- U VA
- Azerbaijan State Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vizel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vizel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vizel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vizel speaks Armenian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vizel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vizel.
