Dr. David Villanueva, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.
D & E Medical Center5528 Metropolitan Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 795-3232Monday9:30am - 4:30pm
Dr. Villanueva is very detailed and explains what your dx is
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- Lafayette Clinic
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Dr. Villanueva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villanueva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
