Dr. David Vexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vexler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Vexler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Vexler works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (440) 312-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vexler?
A very smart and kind person. Highly qualified doctor. At every appointment he is very attentive and explains everything clearly. I will recommend him as a good specialist to everyone I know.
About Dr. David Vexler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396734604
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vexler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vexler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vexler works at
Dr. Vexler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vexler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vexler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vexler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.