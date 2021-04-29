Dr. Vetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Vetter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Vetter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3300
Puyallup Medical Center1007 39th Ave Se, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 435-3100
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
I love Dr. Vetter! I was assigned to him after my PCP of 15+ years retired. It is always awkward switching doctors--especially after such a long time. Switching to Dr. Vetter was easy. He listened and asked appropriate questions/clarifications--which was especially appreciated as I have some "awkward / complicated" medical conditions. Since I had been established in my medications, etc. for quite some time, he did not change a thing but continued my treatments as if there were no changes in PCPs. I truly appreciate that! Sometimes new doctors want to change things and that is NOT helpful! [This is also why I stay with Kaiser Permanente--so my treatments stay the same because they are established over many years.] I would recommend Dr. Vetter HIGHLY! Not only does he listen, but he is compassionate and has a great sense of humor.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, German
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Vetter speaks German.
