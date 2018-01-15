See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. David Vernick, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Vernick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Vernick works at Vernick & Gopal LLC in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Otitis Media and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vernick & Gopal LLC
    1244 Boylston St Ste 303, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 383-6830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)  Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Barotrauma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Epley S Maneuver Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Implantable Hearing Device Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2018
    Unfortunately, my ear has been a constant problem for me since childhood. The history is too much to list here, but anyone with any sort of problem with their ears or head, should pay a visit to Dr. Vernick. After 50 years, I finally have a dry ear, thanks to his expertise, follow through, and dedication to his patients well being. He never gave up, and neither did I. It is truly a miracle to have a dry ear, and I can’t say enough good things about Dr.Vernick.
    Lisa O’Meara in East Greenwich, RI — Jan 15, 2018
    • Neurotology
    • 46 years of experience
