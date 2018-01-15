Overview

Dr. David Vernick, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Vernick works at Vernick & Gopal LLC in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Otitis Media and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.