Overview

Dr. David Verdier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Verdier works at Verdier Eye Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.