Ophthalmology
Dr. David Verdier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Verdier works at Verdier Eye Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Verdier Eye Center PLC
    1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (616) 949-2001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Cataract
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Grand Valley Health Plan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • Spectrum Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 31, 2022
    I went to Dr. Verdier as a result of a referral, and it couldn't have gone any better. Dr. Phelps did my initial exam, followed up by Dr. Verdier with a review and follow up. Their office is very organized, well run, and everyone (to a person) was very pleasant, knowledgeable, and thoughtful... am so thankful and blessed to have such an excellent and quality facility in our area.
    Carol B — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. David Verdier, MD

    Ophthalmology
    46 years of experience
    English
    1588637433
    Education & Certifications

    University Ia
    Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Institute
    Med University Of South Carolina
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Verdier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Verdier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verdier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Verdier works at Verdier Eye Center in Grand Rapids, MI.

    Dr. Verdier has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Cataract, and more.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verdier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verdier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

