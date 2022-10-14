Overview

Dr. David Velling, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California School of Medicine.



Dr. Velling works at Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.