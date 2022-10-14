Dr. David Velling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Velling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Velling, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Dr. Velling works at
Locations
Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine350 S 333rd St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 367-0003Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Velling took the time to thoroughly explain the results of my MRI to my husband and I, and to come up with the best course of action for my treatment. We live south of Olympia and make the drive to Federal Way because Dr. Velling and his Team are the best.
About Dr. David Velling, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1467545210
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Scottsdale
- L.A. County-University Of Southern California Medical Center
- LAC-USC Medical Center|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
