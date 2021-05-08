Overview

Dr. David Vaughan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughan works at Feeney O' Neil & Vaughan Mds in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.