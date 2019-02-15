Dr. David Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Varon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Varon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, CA. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Varon works at
Locations
David N Varon, MD2485 High School Ave Ste 306, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A Back to Basics physician who actually does hands on examination, listens attentively, and impressively wants to see patients in his office post procedures to convey results face-to-face. Saw him for routine screening. Previous MD passed the buck to his underlings to tell me procedure results after I recovered from anesthesia. Office staff not thorough. When procedure was changed, nobody thought about rescheduling the postop office visit or reviewing new prep schedule. I had to insist.
About Dr. David Varon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- 1184702656
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Samaritan Med Center
- Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
