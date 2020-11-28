See All Vascular Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. David Varnagy, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Varnagy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Varnagy works at AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 302, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. David Varnagy, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
Specialties
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
  • 1952571671
Education & Certifications

  • UMDNJ - University Hospital
Fellowship
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
Internship
  • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Medical Education
  • Vascular Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Varnagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varnagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Varnagy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Varnagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Varnagy works at AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Varnagy’s profile.

Dr. Varnagy has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varnagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Varnagy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varnagy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varnagy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varnagy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

