Dr. David Varnagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varnagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Varnagy, MD
Overview
Dr. David Varnagy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Varnagy works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 302, Orlando, FL 32804 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Varnagy put in my Fistula prior to Dialysis. He is a FANTASTIC SURGEON.....he puts you at ease; and Loves to listen to and sing JOURNEY.....ask him...he'll sing for you!!! My Fistula has been going strong for 11 years now! NOT one issue besides the normal Ultrasound and routine cleaning!
About Dr. David Varnagy, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952571671
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
- Mount Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varnagy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Varnagy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Varnagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varnagy works at
Dr. Varnagy has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Port Placements or Replacements and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varnagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varnagy speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Varnagy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varnagy.
