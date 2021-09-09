Overview

Dr. David Vargas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vargas works at Lakeland Regional Sgcl Assocs in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.