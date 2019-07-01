Dr. David Vanwhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanwhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vanwhy, MD
Overview
Dr. David Vanwhy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Locations
Albert Einstein Healthcare Network1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 663-6856
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing many different specialists regarding my problem with back, weakness in legs and difficulty in walking, Dr. Van Why ordered some new tests and got me to see a doc that runs a gait lab which leads to a leg brace that has truly changed my life for the better. Every other doc I have seen since the leg brace has no idea what it is for or how it works. I can't recommend Dr. Van Why highly enough.
About Dr. David Vanwhy, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467615955
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanwhy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanwhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanwhy has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanwhy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanwhy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanwhy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanwhy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanwhy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.