Dr. Vannix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Vannix, MD
Overview
Dr. David Vannix, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Vannix works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Los Alamitos Radiology Group Inc3747 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 630-8821
-
2
Vascular & General Surgery Associates3791 Katella Ave Ste 201, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 596-6736
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vannix?
Dr Vannix is a most personable provider. He has an awesome bedside manner and will explain everything in laymen's terms, even if you are in the medical profession. Being in the medical profession myself, I do not know everything about everything. He truly does care about you and will listen to what you are saying/asking. What a pleasant surprise when he was assigned to my emergency surgery!
About Dr. David Vannix, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013084979
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vannix accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vannix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vannix works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vannix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vannix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vannix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vannix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.