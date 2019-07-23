See All General Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
General Surgery
4.0 (4)
32 years of experience
Dr. David Vannix, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Vannix works at Vascular/General Surgery Assocs in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA.

    Los Alamitos Radiology Group Inc
    Los Alamitos Radiology Group Inc
3747 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808
    Vascular & General Surgery Associates
    Vascular & General Surgery Associates
3791 Katella Ave Ste 201, Los Alamitos, CA 90720

  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2019
    Dr Vannix is a most personable provider. He has an awesome bedside manner and will explain everything in laymen's terms, even if you are in the medical profession. Being in the medical profession myself, I do not know everything about everything. He truly does care about you and will listen to what you are saying/asking. What a pleasant surprise when he was assigned to my emergency surgery!
    Sharon Stratton — Jul 23, 2019
    About Dr. David Vannix, MD

    General Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    1013084979
    STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Vannix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vannix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vannix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vannix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vannix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

