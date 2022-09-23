Overview

Dr. David Vanhooser, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma U Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Vanhooser works at OK Cardiovasvular Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.