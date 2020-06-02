Overview

Dr. David Vang, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Vang works at Ambulatory Foot Clinic in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.