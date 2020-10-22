Overview

Dr. David Vandermolen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic



Dr. Vandermolen works at Ark-La-Tex Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.