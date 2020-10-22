Dr. David Vandermolen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandermolen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vandermolen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Vandermolen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Vandermolen works at
Locations
Ark-La-Tex Fertility and Reproductive Medicine2401 Greenwood Rd Ste A, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 841-5800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was so nervous taking this step, but my first visit I felt like I was family. From check-in to visiting with Dr. Vandermolen was such a great experience. I was so realxed and at ease. I am forever grateful for the staff at this office.
About Dr. David Vandermolen, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
