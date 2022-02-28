Dr. Vanderlyke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Vanderlyke, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Vanderlyke, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Vanderlyke works at
Locations
David S Vanderlyke D P M842 Red Lion Rd Ste 10, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 673-7036
- 2 842 S 2nd St Ste 6, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Directions (215) 755-3502
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr VanDerlyke is very nice. Appointments are quick and easy.
About Dr. David Vanderlyke, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063583243
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderlyke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderlyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderlyke works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderlyke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderlyke.
