Dr. David Van Kooten, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Van Kooten, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Van Kooten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Van Kooten works at Advantage ENT - Westminster in Westminster, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO and Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westminster
    400 W 144th Ave Unit 250, Westminster, CO 80023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0406
  2. 2
    Arvada
    7850 Vance Dr Ste 225, Arvada, CO 80003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0403
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Wheat Ridge
    3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 160 Bldg 9, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0405

Hospital Affiliations
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 14, 2021
    The staff is most knowledgeable, helpful, and friendly
    John Malito — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. David Van Kooten, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1982684494
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania State University Hospital
    • Pennsylvania State University Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Van Kooten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Kooten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Kooten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Kooten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Kooten has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Kooten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Kooten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Kooten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Kooten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Kooten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

