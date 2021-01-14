Overview

Dr. David Van Kooten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Van Kooten works at Advantage ENT - Westminster in Westminster, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO and Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.