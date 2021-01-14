Dr. David Van Kooten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Kooten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Van Kooten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Van Kooten, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Van Kooten works at
Locations
1
Westminster400 W 144th Ave Unit 250, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (303) 963-0406
2
Arvada7850 Vance Dr Ste 225, Arvada, CO 80003 Directions (303) 963-0403Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Wheat Ridge3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 160 Bldg 9, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 963-0405
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is most knowledgeable, helpful, and friendly
About Dr. David Van Kooten, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1982684494
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Van Kooten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Kooten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Kooten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Kooten has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Kooten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Kooten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Kooten.
