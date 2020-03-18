Overview

Dr. David Van Md, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Van Md works at Mcintosh Trail Family Practice in Griffin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.