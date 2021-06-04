Dr. David Valentine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valentine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Valentine, MD
Overview
Dr. David Valentine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Yafa Minazad D.o. Inc.630 S Raymond Ave Unit 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 598-3770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valentine is an extremely intelligent, thorough, and caring neurologist who has exhibited both a profound amont of knowledge and compassion during the most traumatic health crisis of my life. I couldn’t ask for more in a neurologist.
About Dr. David Valentine, MD
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University - Clinical Neurophysiology
- New York University - Neurology
- New York University
- University of Rochester
- Allegheny College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valentine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentine accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentine.
