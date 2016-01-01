See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. David Valdes, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Overview

Dr. David Valdes, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Valdes works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5448
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Dr. David Valdes, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1700310778
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations

  • Memorial Regional Hospital South
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

