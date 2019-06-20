Overview

Dr. David Valbuena, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA.



Dr. Valbuena works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Podiatry in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.