Dr. David Utlak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Utlak works at OPTIMUM CARDIOLOGY, INC. in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.