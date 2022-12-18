Dr. Usdan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Usdan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Usdan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Usdan works at
Locations
David A. Usdan M.d. PC6005 Park Ave Ste 830B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 685-1886
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Usdan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1891806659
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usdan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usdan has seen patients for Stye, Presbyopia and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Usdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Usdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.